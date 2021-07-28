Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.11 ($60.13).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGO shares. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of EPA:SGO opened at €58.19 ($68.46) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.45. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a one year high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

