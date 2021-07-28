Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 405,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,397. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

