Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.