Comparing Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sundance Energy alerts:

66.5% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sundance Energy and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 2 8 2 0 2.00

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $36.73, suggesting a potential downside of 5.24%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02 Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 1.74 -$2.53 billion $2.86 13.55

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Callon Petroleum -256.60% 12.30% 2.87%

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Sundance Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.