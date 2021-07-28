Comparing The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF)

CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CM Life Sciences and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CM Life Sciences and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of CM Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CM Life Sciences and The Pennant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Life Sciences N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.47 $15.74 million $0.77 44.31

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than CM Life Sciences.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats CM Life Sciences on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CM Life Sciences Company Profile

CM Life Sciences, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

