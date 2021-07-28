COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.93. 12,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 430,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPS. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.41.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

