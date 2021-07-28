COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.93. 12,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 430,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPS. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
