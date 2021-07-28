COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.