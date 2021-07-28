Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Hits $2.10 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $390.92 or 0.00968988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $369.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,377,527 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

