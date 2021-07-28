Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,862,866 shares of company stock worth $107,511,777. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

