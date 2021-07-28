Conformis (CFMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Conformis to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Conformis has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conformis alerts:

CFMS opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,877 shares of company stock worth $115,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.