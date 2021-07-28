Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 281.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79. Conifer has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

