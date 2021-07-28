Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $226.42. 730,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

