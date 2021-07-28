Contrasting Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) & Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fiesta Restaurant Group and Darden Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Darden Restaurants 0 5 22 0 2.81

Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $155.22, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group -0.90% 0.83% 0.21% Darden Restaurants 8.74% 22.25% 5.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Darden Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $554.80 million 0.66 -$10.21 million ($0.07) -196.43 Darden Restaurants $7.20 billion 2.69 $629.30 million $4.31 34.39

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group. Fiesta Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 138 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 143 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants in Texas; and franchised 29 Pollo Tropical restaurants in the Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Ecuador, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants six in New Mexico. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.