Contrasting Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Star Energy has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Silver Star Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals -2.76% -0.45% -0.38% Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Falcon Minerals and Silver Star Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Silver Star Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Silver Star Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Silver Star Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.64 $7.70 million $0.05 96.00 Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Star Energy.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Silver Star Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

Silver Star Energy Company Profile

Silver Star Energy, Inc. explores and develops oil and natural gas reserves in North America. The company holds interest in the Evi prospect in northern Alberta; and interests in the Verdigris Lake prospect located in southeastern Alberta, Canada. It also owns interest in the North Franklin prospect located in Sacramento county, California. Silver Star Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Movito Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Silver Star Energy, Inc. in December 2003. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

