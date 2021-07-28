Copa (CPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE CPA opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. Copa has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.