Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CPPMF opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $630.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.