Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 108,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

