Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.67 million.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. 850,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

