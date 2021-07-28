Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 182.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,839 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

CNR opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

