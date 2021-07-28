Cosmos Price Hits $11.85 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $176.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $11.85 or 0.00029737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,784.96 or 0.99798631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00069434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 276,597,992 coins and its circulating supply is 218,813,389 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.