Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,803 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.12. 9,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,532. The company has a market cap of $186.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $424.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.