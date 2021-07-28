Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,359 shares of company stock worth $27,698,495 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

