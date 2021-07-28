Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.99 Million

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce $182.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.47 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $175.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.44 million to $741.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $757.96 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $768.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,702,000 after purchasing an additional 379,024 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 467,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.