Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce $182.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.47 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $175.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.44 million to $741.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $757.96 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $768.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,702,000 after purchasing an additional 379,024 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 467,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

