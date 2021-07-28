COVA Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 4th

COVA Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:COVAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. COVA Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of COVAU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. COVA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COVAU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

