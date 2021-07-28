CPChain Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $96,459.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00376714 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002576 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.01181278 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

