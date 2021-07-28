Cream (CRM) One Day Volume Hits $12.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $42,842.36 and $12.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,633.18 or 1.00081450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00975123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00348410 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00385330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004144 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

