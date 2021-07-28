Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.08% of Credit Acceptance worth $365,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,970,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

CACC stock opened at $475.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.77. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

