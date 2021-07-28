Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the June 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.