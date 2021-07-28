Credit Suisse Group Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $87.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.