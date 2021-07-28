Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. 89,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.66. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

