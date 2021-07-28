Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.87 ($92.78).

Shares of BAS stock traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €67.08 ($78.92). 1,513,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

