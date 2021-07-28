Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.36. 391,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,015,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

