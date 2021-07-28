Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.02

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and traded as low as $8.60. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 4,696 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

