Criteo (CRTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Criteo has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRTO stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

