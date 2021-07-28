Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Criteo worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

