Critical Contrast: Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) vs. Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Concrete Pumping and Alberton Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.62%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping -7.38% 0.53% 0.18% Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Alberton Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $304.30 million 1.61 -$61.25 million ($0.09) -96.11 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concrete Pumping.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats Alberton Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

