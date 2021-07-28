Critical Review: BEST (NYSE:BEST) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) and BEST (NYSE:BEST) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TFI International and BEST, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 2 13 0 2.87 BEST 0 1 1 0 2.50

TFI International presently has a consensus price target of $106.18, suggesting a potential downside of 5.10%. BEST has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 390.50%. Given BEST’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BEST is more favorable than TFI International.

Volatility and Risk

TFI International has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEST has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of BEST shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFI International and BEST’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $3.78 billion 2.75 $275.67 million $3.30 33.91 BEST $4.60 billion 0.08 -$310.43 million ($0.67) -1.45

TFI International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BEST. BEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and BEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 7.15% 19.30% 8.52% BEST -5.86% -87.55% -9.07%

Summary

TFI International beats BEST on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,867 tractors, 25,520 trailers, and 9,926 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

