Critical Review: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) vs. Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Porch Group and Slack Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A -94.63% -27.78% Slack Technologies -25.98% -23.43% -8.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and Slack Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million 24.14 -$54.03 million ($1.90) -9.67 Slack Technologies $902.61 million 29.38 -$300.42 million ($0.46) -98.26

Porch Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Porch Group and Slack Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Slack Technologies 0 15 1 0 2.06

Porch Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.27%. Slack Technologies has a consensus target price of $41.85, suggesting a potential downside of 7.42%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Slack Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Slack Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Slack Technologies beats Porch Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

