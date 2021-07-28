Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.29

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.29 and last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 1083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.6092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

