Croda International’s (COIHY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of COIHY stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27. Croda International has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.