Croda International’s (COIHY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.