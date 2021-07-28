Croda International’s (COIHY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COIHY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Croda International has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

