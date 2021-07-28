CryptEx (CRX) Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $15.88 or 0.00039656 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $21,709.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,092.61 or 1.00103870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00028695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00067641 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

