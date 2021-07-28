CryptoFlow Reaches Market Cap of $623,660.47 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $623,660.47 and approximately $1,200.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00123644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.06 or 1.00460751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.00789689 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.