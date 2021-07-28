CryptoFranc Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,259.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $32,259.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00047725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00739747 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

