CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
CSX has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.96.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 588,785 shares of company stock valued at $56,950,272. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
