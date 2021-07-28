CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 588,785 shares of company stock valued at $56,950,272. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

