Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 110,011 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 933.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NYSE:SHC opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 58.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

