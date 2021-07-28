Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,050 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,678,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 166,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.