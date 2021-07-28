Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 227.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $68,631,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,091,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 228,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after acquiring an additional 194,823 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

GWRE stock opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

