Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

